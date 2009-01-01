Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sc Sport Cruiser Super Chicken NOS Genuine Factory Decals #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 38 Posts 864 Kawasaki 650sc Sport Cruiser Super Chicken NOS Genuine Factory Decals Kawasaki 650sc Sport Cruiser Super Chicken NOS Genuine Factory Decals.



Both L & R Quarter side Decals 1991 First Gen $100 Shipped anywhere in the US.



Both L & R Quarter side Decals 1992-1995 Second Gen $110 Shipped anywhere in the US.



Front Cowl SC Logo 1992-1995 Second Gen $50 shipped anywhere in the US.



1995 Kawasaki SC

PJS Viper 9000 800cc

PJS Exhaust Manifold

Coffmans Full Exhaust

Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear

12 Vein SS Magnum Pump

10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller

PJS Rip Turn

DG Intake Grate













1994 Kawasaki XIR

Group K Head Mod

PJS Exhaust

Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl

