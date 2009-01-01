|
|
-
Wrapping aluminum waterbox?
Hey forum,
I've read a few posts over the last year where some have reported wrapping their aluminum waterbox to make it quieter. Can anyone provide addition info on what they used and/or any other methods?
Ideally, I'm looking to keep things as quiet as possible. I have gone through 2 different stock waterboxes over the last year (rivets keep sheering and the box begins to leak) and as a result, have reverted to aluminum for its durability.
Last edited by candysucker; Today at 11:58 AM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?
I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf.
-
Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?
If using hydroturf, are folks simply using contact cement to glue? Does this holdup under heat?
Originally Posted by SxiPro
I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?
Yes people use contact cement and it holds up under heat. However, after doing a bit or reading, no one reported a decent reduction in noise. There are other sound deadening products out there like soundown and kno knoise, but I am not sure they'd work in this application.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Wet Wolf
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules