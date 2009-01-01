 Wrapping aluminum waterbox?
  1. Today, 11:57 AM #1
    candysucker
    PWCToday Regular
    Wrapping aluminum waterbox?

    Hey forum,

    I've read a few posts over the last year where some have reported wrapping their aluminum waterbox to make it quieter. Can anyone provide addition info on what they used and/or any other methods?

    Ideally, I'm looking to keep things as quiet as possible. I have gone through 2 different stock waterboxes over the last year (rivets keep sheering and the box begins to leak) and as a result, have reverted to aluminum for its durability.
  2. Today, 12:24 PM #2
    SxiPro
    Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?

    I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf.
  3. Today, 01:10 PM #3
    candysucker
    Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?

    Quote Originally Posted by SxiPro View Post
    I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf.
    If using hydroturf, are folks simply using contact cement to glue? Does this holdup under heat?
  4. Today, 02:47 PM #4
    SxiPro
    Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox?

    Yes people use contact cement and it holds up under heat. However, after doing a bit or reading, no one reported a decent reduction in noise. There are other sound deadening products out there like soundown and kno knoise, but I am not sure they'd work in this application.
