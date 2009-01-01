Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wrapping aluminum waterbox? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 149 Wrapping aluminum waterbox? Hey forum,



I've read a few posts over the last year where some have reported wrapping their aluminum waterbox to make it quieter. Can anyone provide addition info on what they used and/or any other methods?



Ideally, I'm looking to keep things as quiet as possible. I have gone through 2 different stock waterboxes over the last year (rivets keep sheering and the box begins to leak) and as a result, have reverted to aluminum for its durability. Last edited by candysucker; Today at 11:58 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,931 Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox? I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 149 Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox? Originally Posted by SxiPro Originally Posted by I know a lot of guys wrap them in hydroturf. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 11,931 Re: Wrapping aluminum waterbox? Yes people use contact cement and it holds up under heat. However, after doing a bit or reading, no one reported a decent reduction in noise. There are other sound deadening products out there like soundown and kno knoise, but I am not sure they'd work in this application. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules