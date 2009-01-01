|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
TR-1 Short Block Engine For Sale
Engine was removed from a 2016 Wave Runner VX Cruiser. The valve cover was removed to inspect the valves and camshaft, both still look and perform like new. 155PSI across the board
$3,200 shipped anywhere In the US.
