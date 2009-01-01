 TR-1 Short Block Engine For Sale
  Today, 02:35 AM
    aholm12
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    Houston
    Posts
    2

    TR-1 Short Block Engine For Sale

    Engine was removed from a 2016 Wave Runner VX Cruiser. The valve cover was removed to inspect the valves and camshaft, both still look and perform like new. 155PSI across the board

    $3,200 shipped anywhere In the US.
    Last edited by aholm12; Today at 02:42 AM.
