Yamaha TR-1 Short Block Engine For Sale!
Lightly used Yamaha TR-1 Engine For Sale
Engine was removed from a 2016 Wave Runner VX Cruiser. The valve cover was removed to inspect the valves and camshaft, both still look and perform like new. 155PSI across the board
$3,200 shipped anywhere In the US.
