Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 9 Blog Entries 1 650sx part out I have a hull with no title which is 50

short block

stock pipe

ride plate

supertrapp waterbox

intake grate gas tank

hood

gas lid on the front

handle pole



More im missing came off a running ski let me know what you want and give me a price. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules