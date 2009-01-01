 gsi mpem
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: gsi mpem

  1. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #1
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,427

    gsi mpem

    1997 gsi mpem with key $100
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:32 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,918

    Re: gsi mpem

    I'll take that deal PM sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:21 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,219

    Re: gsi mpem

    As if you don't have enough rare parts, lol!

    Seriously though, I have notes somewhere on how to use a later model mpem in a gsi.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 