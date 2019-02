Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superset pulsar coil for sale. Genuine yamaha #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 90 Superset pulsar coil for sale. Genuine yamaha Have a slightly used Genuine Yamaha superjetIMG_20190214_115803.jpg pulsar coil for sale. Ran it for about 15 hours on my custom 650sx cdi install. Ohms out fine. Looks brand new. 85 bucks shipped. Don't waste your money on chinky chank like wsm.



Going to flying magnet or custom hall effect/ shutter wheelwheel is only reason I am selling. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules