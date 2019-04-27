|
I dream skis
9th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride - April 27th, 2019
The 9th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride hosted by PZ's Jet Skis, Golf Carts & Trailers (www.pzjetskis.com) is scheduled for April 27th, 2019. This ride is to promote "FREESTYLE" Jet Ski'n which includes such skis as Stand-Ups, X2's & Blasters. All other ski's & boats are welcome though because we need some "V-Wakes"!!! Ha!
Vendors, Contest & Prizes will be announces as we get them.
Admission is "FREE"!!!!
