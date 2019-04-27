 9th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride - April 27th, 2019
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    EvelJet
    EvelJet is offline
    I dream skis EvelJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Pottsville, PA
    Age
    47
    Posts
    707

    9th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride - April 27th, 2019

    The 9th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride hosted by PZ's Jet Skis, Golf Carts & Trailers (www.pzjetskis.com) is scheduled for April 27th, 2019. This ride is to promote "FREESTYLE" Jet Ski'n which includes such skis as Stand-Ups, X2's & Blasters. All other ski's & boats are welcome though because we need some "V-Wakes"!!! Ha!

    Vendors, Contest & Prizes will be announces as we get them.

    Admission is "FREE"!!!!
    Last edited by EvelJet; Today at 12:00 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 