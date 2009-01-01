Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: EME Roid Hulls on sale now! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,479 EME Roid Hulls on sale now! On Sale NOW!! EME "Roid" Hull by Eric Malone Enterprises. Comes as shown with hood, pole mount, Hood Strap, Hood gasket, scupper, Ride plate, and Pump shoe & Foot holds installed. This is a glass / carbon mix. Weight in the low 70's. I have - White, with black graphics, Black with white graphics, and Yellow with black graphics in stock. Retail $6020.00 + ship, on sale now $5400 + ship, or can build to suit.



https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/eme



John

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



