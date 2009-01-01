 Rhaas Billet Switch Housing
  1. Yesterday, 04:36 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    Billet switch housing made by Rhaas products, bought new ($180) and only mounted it, never actually used it.

    $100 shipped

  2. Yesterday, 04:43 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Re: Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    Black or clear anodized?
  3. Yesterday, 04:57 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    Black

  4. Yesterday, 04:59 PM #4
    Rmason256
    Re: Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    I'll take it
  5. Yesterday, 05:00 PM #5
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    Pm sent

  6. Yesterday, 07:49 PM #6
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Rhaas Billet Switch Housing

    Sold

