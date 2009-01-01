 Piston wash
Thread: Piston wash

    Piston wash

    Thought I would post a good example of piston wash since they can be hard to find. At least iIMHO. And just to create some more lively argument on quench set up. This is an 86 mms bore twin with msv https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J1NjDrlfs90 .approaching 60 m/s. Been running strong for 4 years and 2000 miles. No signs of detonation of auto ignition ever. Static quench is .038-.040.
    Re: Piston wash

    Not sure if the link is going to work. But you can find the video by searching. Capture 1 2 8 2016 9 17 AM
