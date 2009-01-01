Thread: Piston wash

|
|
-
Piston wash
Thought I would post a good example of piston wash since they can be hard to find. At least iIMHO. And just to create some more lively argument on quench set up. This is an 86 mms bore twin with msv https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J1NjDrlfs90 .approaching 60 m/s. Been running strong for 4 years and 2000 miles. No signs of detonation of auto ignition ever. Static quench is .038-.040.
-
Re: Piston wash
Not sure if the link is going to work. But you can find the video by searching. Capture 1 2 8 2016 9 17 AM
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- Blaster619
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules