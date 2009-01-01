|
|
-
SN superjet, 550sx, or 750sx
Ive picked up a few hulls recently and Im wondering which one I should keep, and which ones I should build and sell.
For hulls i have
- 1991 550sx
- 1994 750sx
- 1994 squarenose superjet
For motors I have-
- stock Yamaha 701
- Yamaha 701 with a factory pipe, girdled head
- Kawasaki 750 with westcoast pipe and head, pjs intake manifold and pjs exhaust manifold, square body carb.
I was originally going to put the 750 in the 550sx but then I got the other skis and motors.
Any thoughts?
