Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN superjet, 550sx, or 750sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 66 SN superjet, 550sx, or 750sx Ive picked up a few hulls recently and Im wondering which one I should keep, and which ones I should build and sell.



For hulls i have

1991 550sx

1994 750sx

1994 squarenose superjet



For motors I have-

stock Yamaha 701

Yamaha 701 with a factory pipe, girdled head

Kawasaki 750 with westcoast pipe and head, pjs intake manifold and pjs exhaust manifold, square body carb.





I was originally going to put the 750 in the 550sx but then I got the other skis and motors.



Any thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules