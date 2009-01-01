Ive picked up a few hulls recently and Im wondering which one I should keep, and which ones I should build and sell.

For hulls i have
  • 1991 550sx
  • 1994 750sx
  • 1994 squarenose superjet


For motors I have-
  • stock Yamaha 701
  • Yamaha 701 with a factory pipe, girdled head
  • Kawasaki 750 with westcoast pipe and head, pjs intake manifold and pjs exhaust manifold, square body carb.



I was originally going to put the 750 in the 550sx but then I got the other skis and motors.

Any thoughts?