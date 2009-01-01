Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: tripple 46s #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 36 Posts 34 tripple 46s i bought a set of triple sbn 46 mikuni carbs for my sxr 1100.

Which will be more beneficial for hitting buoys, a side draft intake or a downdraft intake manifold? Im looking at the Kommanders. Im mainly interested in the opions between the two options. Im not against other options that maybe cheaper or comparable related to manifolds. thanks in advance. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,303 Re: tripple 46s I have a set of r&d sidedraft manifolds that I used on my sxr1100. They worked well once you set them up right and jetted properly. I had them custom machined to match carbs and reeds better as well.

