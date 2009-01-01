Thread: tripple 46s

|
tripple 46s
i bought a set of triple sbn 46 mikuni carbs for my sxr 1100.
Which will be more beneficial for hitting buoys, a side draft intake or a downdraft intake manifold? Im looking at the Kommanders. Im mainly interested in the opions between the two options. Im not against other options that maybe cheaper or comparable related to manifolds. thanks in advance.
I have a set of r&d sidedraft manifolds that I used on my sxr1100. They worked well once you set them up right and jetted properly. I had them custom machined to match carbs and reeds better as well.
