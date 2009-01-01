 tripple 46s
Thread: tripple 46s

  Today, 03:50 AM #1
    jonniejetski
    tripple 46s

    i bought a set of triple sbn 46 mikuni carbs for my sxr 1100.
    Which will be more beneficial for hitting buoys, a side draft intake or a downdraft intake manifold? Im looking at the Kommanders. Im mainly interested in the opions between the two options. Im not against other options that maybe cheaper or comparable related to manifolds. thanks in advance.
  Today, 11:01 AM #2
    cman
    Re: tripple 46s

    I have a set of r&d sidedraft manifolds that I used on my sxr1100. They worked well once you set them up right and jetted properly. I had them custom machined to match carbs and reeds better as well.
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
