Kawi 650sx part out
posting for a friend. pm or text me for pics. 208-484-7003
prices do not include shipping or paypal fees, local pickup available as well
parts ship from boise, Idaho.
Attached Files
- (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
Last edited by afraz1er; Today at
04:38 AM.
Resident Guru
Re: Kawi 650sx part out
Need the fuel door hinge.
