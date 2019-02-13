Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi 650sx part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,603 Kawi 650sx part out posting for a friend. pm or text me for pics. 208-484-7003



prices do not include shipping or paypal fees, local pickup available as well



parts ship from boise, Idaho. Attached Files QuickMemo+_190210_121156.pdf (122.2 KB, 10 views)

Re: Kawi 650sx part out Pics can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/5315...99940246852433 Last edited by afraz1er; Today at 04:38 AM . - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies

Re: Kawi 650sx part out Need the fuel door hinge.



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with Viper 9000 motor.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



