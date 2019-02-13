 Kawi 650sx part out
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:37 AM #1
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,603

    Kawi 650sx part out

    posting for a friend. pm or text me for pics. 208-484-7003

    prices do not include shipping or paypal fees, local pickup available as well

    parts ship from boise, Idaho.
    Attached Files Attached Files
    - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
    - 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
    - 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
    - (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:36 AM #2
    afraz1er
    afraz1er is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home afraz1er's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,603

    Re: Kawi 650sx part out

    Pics can be found here:
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/5315...99940246852433
    Last edited by afraz1er; Today at 04:38 AM.
    - (project) 99 fixed steer super jet - 144 pump, 10/17 impeller, protec trim, R&D grate, 61x/61x 701, destroyer tubbies
    - 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber
    - 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket
    - (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:16 AM #3
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is offline
    Resident Guru sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    819

    Re: Kawi 650sx part out

    Need the fuel door hinge.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.
    '84 JS550/650 pump swap with Viper 9000 motor.
    '93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.
    '81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '
    '93 300sx/750 SP BOB.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 