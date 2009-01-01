|
|
-
cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust
Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust
-
Re: cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust
I would not cut it for two reasons. 1 it will change the harmonics of the pipe, other bigger engines do just fine with it the way it is. 2 the amount of momentary restriction is miniscule and will not change a thing to improve flow. You can put a spacer on the end of the stinger if you would like, or just put a flared fitting to transition. But I would leave it alone.
Originally Posted by jrooster
Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust
Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 09:57 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules