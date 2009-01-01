Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 30 Posts 11 cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,091 Re: cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust Originally Posted by jrooster Originally Posted by Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 09:57 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules