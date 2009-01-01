 cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust
pxctoday

  Today, 12:55 AM
    jrooster
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    wi
    cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust

    Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust
  Today, 09:56 AM
    Hydro-Mike
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Re: cutting factory pipe sj limited chamber to 2" exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by jrooster View Post
    Im wanting to do a full 2 inch exhaust on my 750 sp x2. I have a full superjet limted factory pipe system but if i rember right the chamber stinger is something like 1.75. Are guys cutting off the end and welding 2" ID pipe to the chambers? Was also thinking of cutting up my aftermarket aluminum waterbox to replace inlet/outlet with 2". I am a welder so that isnt an issue although i know how crappy it can be welding dirty aluminum. just wondering what guys are doing to achine a true 2'' exhaust
    I would not cut it for two reasons. 1 it will change the harmonics of the pipe, other bigger engines do just fine with it the way it is. 2 the amount of momentary restriction is miniscule and will not change a thing to improve flow. You can put a spacer on the end of the stinger if you would like, or just put a flared fitting to transition. But I would leave it alone.
