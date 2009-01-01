Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: need code number help #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 625 need code number help I have a '94XP and planning to rebuild. In the process of looking up parts reference was made to a code number. For example the repair manual calls it an XP 5854. I don't see this on the engine ID plate or the hull number. What exactly is this code number? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 26 Posts 16 Re: need code number help It's the model number of your ski.



A 5854 model means it's a '94 XP, so it has a 657X engine. A 5662 model means it's a '97 XP, so it has 787 engine.



Here is a mega specs list of all SeaDoo '95-'03.



and there it is. Thanks. I was looking for something near the HIN plate but it's in the lower right corner of the "This boat is not required to comply, blah, blah, blah," sticker next to the tow eye. Need to write this down before the sticker falls off. Out of curiosity do the numbers decode to something specific or did Seadoo simply assign a number to a year/model.

