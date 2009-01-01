 need code number help
  Yesterday, 11:43 PM #1
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    625

    need code number help

    I have a '94XP and planning to rebuild. In the process of looking up parts reference was made to a code number. For example the repair manual calls it an XP 5854. I don't see this on the engine ID plate or the hull number. What exactly is this code number?
  Today, 12:15 AM #2
    jusdpomme
    jusdpomme is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jusdpomme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    26
    Posts
    16

    Re: need code number help

    It's the model number of your ski.

    A 5854 model means it's a '94 XP, so it has a 657X engine. A 5662 model means it's a '97 XP, so it has 787 engine.

    Here is a mega specs list of all SeaDoo '95-'03.

    I think it's just so you don't mix up the model (XP, GTX, SPi...) with the model year and the parts that go inside that ski. If I remember correctly there is a decal at the back of your ski (if it's still there) that shows exactly this number.
    '95 SPX
  Today, 01:56 AM #3
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    625

    Re: need code number help

    and there it is. Thanks. I was looking for something near the HIN plate but it's in the lower right corner of the "This boat is not required to comply, blah, blah, blah," sticker next to the tow eye. Need to write this down before the sticker falls off. Out of curiosity do the numbers decode to something specific or did Seadoo simply assign a number to a year/model.
