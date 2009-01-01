|
Graphics kit or wrap
I noticed there are a few companies selling them for the 650sx's.
How do they hold up?
How much of the ski does the wrap cover?
Would I have to paint it white or black first?
Re: Graphics kit or wrap
Interested to hear about this as well...
Re: Graphics kit or wrap
Curious as well.. looking at getting my SXR wrapped but trying to avoid painting and have a few “bad” areas I want to make sure are covered.
I’ve looked at IPD wraps and they appear to be more of a “sticker kit” than a wrap and doesn’t look like it will cover everything.
Looking at AMR racing graphics and they appear to be more of a complete wrap.. little more expensive but may be worth it?
Any one else have any opinions?
