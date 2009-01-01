 Graphics kit or wrap
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:29 PM #1
    kaw550
    PWCToday Regular
    Graphics kit or wrap

    I noticed there are a few companies selling them for the 650sx's.

    How do they hold up?

    How much of the ski does the wrap cover?
    Would I have to paint it white or black first?
  Today, 01:30 AM #2
    keck
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Graphics kit or wrap

    Interested to hear about this as well...
  Today, 01:40 AM #3
    nk550sx
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Graphics kit or wrap

    Curious as well.. looking at getting my SXR wrapped but trying to avoid painting and have a few “bad” areas I want to make sure are covered.

    I’ve looked at IPD wraps and they appear to be more of a “sticker kit” than a wrap and doesn’t look like it will cover everything.

    Looking at AMR racing graphics and they appear to be more of a complete wrap.. little more expensive but may be worth it?

    Any one else have any opinions?
