Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Graphics kit or wrap #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 131 Graphics kit or wrap I noticed there are a few companies selling them for the 650sx's.



How do they hold up?



How much of the ski does the wrap cover?

Would I have to paint it white or black first? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 62 Re: Graphics kit or wrap Interested to hear about this as well... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Charlotte Posts 24 Re: Graphics kit or wrap Curious as well.. looking at getting my SXR wrapped but trying to avoid painting and have a few “bad” areas I want to make sure are covered.



I’ve looked at IPD wraps and they appear to be more of a “sticker kit” than a wrap and doesn’t look like it will cover everything.



Looking at AMR racing graphics and they appear to be more of a complete wrap.. little more expensive but may be worth it?



Any one else have any opinions? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules