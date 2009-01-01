 WTB gpr and xlt parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:47 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,217

    WTB gpr and xlt parts

    I need a motor mount for a gp1300 and a rear trim cable for an xlt1200. Both are '03 models.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:57 AM #2
    Jetworx Hawaii
    Jetworx Hawaii is offline
    Frequent Poster Jetworx Hawaii's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2002
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    58
    Posts
    298

    Re: WTB gpr and xlt parts

    I have a brand new cable part number F0D-U153E-10-0. If that's what you're looking for. Email me for pics.
    Thanks
    Thanks to my all my 2019 sponsors:
    WORKS H20 DESIGNS http://www.worksh2odesigns.com/
    JETTRIBE www.jettribe.com
    JETTRIM www.jettrim.com
    HOT PRODUCTS www.hotproductsusa.com
    QUEEN RACING www.queenracing.com
    HAVASU FITNESS www.havasufitness.com
    McMURAY TV CENTER (https://www.facebook.com/pages/McMur...85229978177659)
    KLIPPER RACING
    CHUCK's SPEED SHOP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 