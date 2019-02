Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx drive shaft creoles after installing impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 650sx drive shaft creoles after installing impeller So I had the pump in and the engine and drive shaft connected and I then couldnít get the engine mount bolts in it was crooked so I had then looked here and found to remove the pump install the engine and pu the pump back on but the drive shaft is too high and if your looking from the back to far to the left. Iím not sure what to do do I force it on which I donít want to do or what? Iím not sure what Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules