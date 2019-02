Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni 46 pair #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 890 Mikuni 46 pair Ready to run with adapters, and brand new mikuni coupler. Both are retail 46's, however they do not match perfectly color wise. It shows in the pictures. Cosmetic only. One carb is brand new, other is low hour and recent(not brand new) rebuild with oem parts. You will need to jet to your specs, but right now they are 2.5 black spring 150 mains 120? pilot. I may be able to help with swapping jetting IF I have it on hand. $450 shipped or best. "PITD" proud member of



