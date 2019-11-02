Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Massachusetts Age 27 Posts 17 X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites In pursuit of a "budget" tuning education, I have decided to wring as much HP/Thrust out of a Kawi 650 platform as possible. The goal is to modify the engine/pipe as much as possible using DIY methods/porting backed up by theory, in an attempt to learn about what it takes to put together a harmonious 2 stroke setup. I preface with that to avoid the obvious "just buy a coffmans" type responses.



To my knowledge, 650's came with various manifolds and headpipes over the years. To summarize what I have seen so far across my research:



Intake manifolds:

Stock 28mm bore

Stock 38mm bore

Aftermarket 44mm



Exhaust Manifolds:

Stock 39mm bore, non diverted (black, non-blind headpipe mounting holes)

Stock 39mm bore, diverted (black, non-blind headpipe mounting holes)

Stock 42mm bore, diverted (silver, blind head headpipe mounting holes)

Aftermarket 42mm bore (solid head pipe mounting surface vs waterjacketed)



Headpipes:

Stock - 3 Bolt flange to mate to chamber (86-87 X2?)

Stock - Rubber coupler to mate to chamber (All other 650's)?



Here is what I am wondering. Firstly, why did Kawasaki abandon the flange mounted chambers and switch over to the newer style that mounts with a rubber coupling between the headpipe and chamber? Does it allow a larger bore in this section for improved flow?



Secondly, my understanding of the common "pipe mod" has the following objectives:

-Retain adequate cooling in the headpipe

-Reduce water input from headpipe to chamber, drying out the pipe

-Input water into the stinger (at high RPM only ideally, using a jetworks)

-Lengthen the chamber a couple of inches to increase bottom end



Lets further add to the conversation the affect of ECWI:

Add water from 1500ish RPM up to 5000ish RPM to effectively cool the exhaust gases and "lengthen" the tuned length of the pipe, adding in some power lost on a dry pipe or a "high rpm" tuned pipe.





Here is my big question:

If you use an older style 650 pipe, with the 3 bolt flange connection the headpipe to the chamber, you can't really overheat that connection because its a bolted flange. The next weak spot would be your main chamber coupler that couples to the tail cone. Simply welding this solid along with your +2" modification eliminates this a failure point from overheating. Lastly, you have the stinger, which you can still modify to add water injection here, and cool the final rubber hose to the water box. Can you dry a pipe out TOO much? I am thinking with a chamber welded solid to the tail cone, and with a bolted chamber to headpipe, there is nothing to melt. Do you even need to cool the headpipe? If you were to add a spray bar just after the manifold, you could add in loads of water in the lower RPM's, and then have it bone dry at high RPM. Do the reverse at the stinger and you could keep that final coupler from melting... in theory.



Am I completely oversimplifying this, or do those older flange mounted chambers/headpipes offer a poor mans dry pipe? Is a dry pipe water jacketed because you can't run a pipe that dry in a closed engine bay? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 36 Posts 3,326 Re: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites Have you seen Kawipilot's thread on budget mods? Good info there.



The direction you're going sounds pretty good, as long as you have realistic expectations. Kawipilot's thread will give you an idea of what to expect. Small mods do add up.







http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...t=650sx+budget



I personally haven't had a flange style 650 oem pipe. It would make sense that they switched to the coupler to fit a larger ID/ exhaust passageway. Have you noticed if that's the case? Wmazz might know.



Your list of pipe mods looks good, also put on the list to plug the drain tube at the rear of the divergent chamber. I forget if that's on all of the pipes or not.



I have heard that you can run the pipe as hot as possible just as long as your coupler doesn't melt. Injection at the stinger is a must like you said, with a flow control valve, and a fan sprayer at the head pipe will get you better bottom end. Just how good the oem pipes can be made I'm not sure. I have been using a dried out 650 pipe, with the longer cone, on my 650sx wavejammer for a few years now with good results. It's well suited to smaller cc engines where you aren't concerned about making a ton of hp.

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100 build in progress

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [47.8mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Massachusetts Age 27 Posts 17 Re: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites I had not read through that thread yet but I will add it to the list, it looks pretty promising.



I still need to measure up the flanged/versus rubber coupler versions of the chambers. And I believe there may be a third variant out there which would be the late model X2's that had a 2" stinger, so its possible those headpipes were bigger still?



Yes I forgot to mention plugging the drain, this will be repurposed for dual cooling, one line feeding motor and one line feeding the pipe/ECWI. I have a crazy idea for the ECWI spray bar as well...





Essentially I think instead of trying to worry about sealing up a spray bar with a bung or finding a solid area in an aftermarket manifold, I can use the hole for the spray bar as the "always on" water injection that is typical in a headpipe anyways. I would plug up the old injection point, run the flow in the headpipe backwards, and just ever so slightly oversize the hole around the spray bar on the inner jacket, if I need more flow, I can enlarge. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Massachusetts Age 27 Posts 17 Re: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites After talking it over with a buddy last night, I think I am going to just melt down some aluminum and re-pour the passages solid where I need to tap for a spray bar. Might even do the same on the bottom where it meets the jugs, so that I can tap for EGT probes. We have what we think is a pretty solid plan to do it with basically 100% DIY tools. Just need an 1/8 npt drill and tap. 1/8 NPT plugs, and a clay pot forge. Thinking I'll melt down an old small bore non diverter manifold so that the alloy is in the same ballpark. We are only talking about pouring small sections back to solid, the majority of the manifold will remain water jacketed.



I still want to hear some thoughts on a non jacketed dry pipe. Best I can find so far is that its coast guard regs that require all manifolds/exhaust pipes to be water cooled. Unsure if this applies to racing too. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 36 Posts 3,326 Re: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites That's an interesting idea about the dual inlet method into the head pipe. Spray bars are typically added by the flange where there isn't a dual wall, I'd have to think about this. You need to make sure that the amount of water that's getting by is a pretty limited amount, sufficient for your high rpm use. I think that makes sense, as for me personally I would not want to run a dry pipe too dry.



I'm not aware of any regs but that doesn't mean they don't exist. I wouldn't want such high temps inside my skis though. Just from general handling, if I accidentally touch the chamber, or if water in the hull hits it and sizzles like crazy when you roll the ski, something silly like that. In general most of my skis with wet pipes have been pretty cool. And in our group of riders with 20-30 skis, I don't think many guys actually have their wet pipes sizzle as factory pipe and other manufacturers recommend. Most of us tend to upgrade the pipes, port the cylinders, do a whole bunch of other mods to gain power before we 100% max out certain aspects, like you're looking at here. The main thing I'd be careful though is to check temps and everything when running the ski hard. I'd be leery of setting up a ski to run a super hot pipe just after basic cruising. Perhaps factory pipe's guidelines would be a good place to start. They can be found in their instructions for various pipes on their website.



Considering all this work, my recommendation would be to look into cylinder porting and an upgraded pipe too sometime soon. I really like the Coffmans big 650/750 pipe. I used that on a 650sx/750 dual carb ski I built. And considering you're looking to tackle technical challenges, cylinder port matching and polishing at a minimum is super easy with a Foredom grinder as well. I gained a pretty easy 4mph all else equal on my 650 swapped Yamaha Wave Jammer just by matching the exhaust ports and polishing them. I didn't even hone the cylinder afterwards, but I was super careful about not putting marks on the bores. The pipe, well something to consider. Big hp improvement and the Coffmans power band works really well on stock 650 and 750 engines. Especially the price difference to a factory pipe. Good hit off the bottom with decent high end.



This does make me consider investigating my cooling on my 550/800 once I get it rebuilt in the new hull. I was able to get a pretty lazy 56mph with a cool pipe. I did have some pretty good water management though, including a well set up flow control valve and dual cooling with pipe cooling running a separate line. On my 650 wave jammer I'm sure if I tried I could reach 50 just by better optimizing the water as well.



Which by the way, is something to consider as well. Run the main cooling line to the engine and have it as strictly engine cooling, then take the second one, from the drain line, and run it to the back of the head pipe as you have in your picture. That allows the head pipe water jacket to entirely fill with water, keeping it cooler for better low end.



Interesting thread. In this day of engine swaps and easy power it can be easy to overlook small details that all add up. After all this work just don't ride a modded / 750/ 800 / 1100 X2 though.

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100 build in progress

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.8mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [47.8mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



#6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 88 Re: X2/650sx stock headpipe differences and modification possibilites Glad to see another young person interested in the 2 strokes. Looks like you have a good grasp on how drying the pipe out will affect the powerband. It also looks like you have already got some good advice. I just have a few things to add. While it does sound like you have some porting and other mods in mind, I would not just focus on drying out the pipe on these motors. They are quite detuned from the factory. You should also focus on making the engine more efficient and elevating combustion chamber temps to make more power. This alone will elevate the pipe temp. In my case I went from a dog of a stock engine to making substantially more power through porting and proper quench set up. This alone elevated the pipe temps to the point in will sizzle and steam will come out of the exhaust for a few minutes after a good spirited ride. While I am not sure what was done to the pipe in terms of water reduction by the previous owner, the fact is it did not sizzle with a essentially stock motor. It is something I would like to play with a little more in the future but I have not had a great deal of need to yet. My pipe is a westcoast which a lot of people on here will say is a dog compared to other pipes. I have now idea as it is the only pipe i have used.



