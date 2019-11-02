Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location NY Age 25 Posts 44 WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge Looking to buy the hinge for the x2 hood. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,403 Re: WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge Do you need a complete assembly or just one side? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location NY Age 25 Posts 44 Re: WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge Not the latch. I need the part that the hood slides into on the front. It is attached to the inside of the hull. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

