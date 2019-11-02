 WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge
  02-11-2019, 08:24 PM #1
    nismooo
    WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge

    Looking to buy the hinge for the x2 hood.
  Yesterday, 02:11 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge

    Do you need a complete assembly or just one side?
  Today, 01:06 AM #3
    nismooo
    Re: WTB: Kawasaki XS hood Hinge

    Not the latch. I need the part that the hood slides into on the front. It is attached to the inside of the hull.
