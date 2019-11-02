 JS440/550 sub plate and quick steer
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. 02-11-2019, 07:50 PM #1
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    344

    JS440/550 sub plate and quick steer

    $200 OBO shipped in the U.S. holes in sub plate were made by previous owner, I never used this setup myself. Decided to use another setup I had instead.

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:40 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    344

    Re: JS440/550 sub plate and quick steer

    Bump, $180 shipped OBO.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. 92Kawasaki750SS

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 