 Sealing through hull lines
  02-11-2019, 07:19 PM
    kaw550
    Sealing through hull lines

    I just replaced the water line that's above the steering cable.

    I have a few questions
    1 On the outside of the ski, are the three fittings barbed? I have one that may be cut short.

    2 When I replaced the line, it fit through the rubber seal on the outside. Should I keep it that way or try an pull the seal and use 5200?
  Yesterday, 12:39 AM
    restosud
    Re: Sealing through hull lines

    5200 by itself is your best bet.
    the oem seals don't really seal all that well unless you seal it to the hull and the tube with 5200,and even then age takes its toll on them.
