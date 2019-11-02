Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sealing through hull lines #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 131 Sealing through hull lines I just replaced the water line that's above the steering cable.



I have a few questions

1 On the outside of the ski, are the three fittings barbed? I have one that may be cut short.



2 When I replaced the line, it fit through the rubber seal on the outside. Should I keep it that way or try an pull the seal and use 5200? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,824 Re: Sealing through hull lines 5200 by itself is your best bet.

the oem seals don't really seal all that well unless you seal it to the hull and the tube with 5200,and even then age takes its toll on them. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules