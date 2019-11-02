 05 3D motor transplant
  02-11-2019, 03:42 PM #1
    bigdogtim
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,424

    05 3D motor transplant

    What motor should I put in here 787 carburetor it was a RFI piece of junk what about a 1100 Kawasaki lots of room in here
  02-11-2019, 06:18 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1,091

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    4 stroke turbo.
  02-11-2019, 07:36 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,913

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=484059
  02-11-2019, 09:22 PM #4
    bigdogtim
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,424

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Thanks Matt I will probably do this
  02-11-2019, 09:58 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,215

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Tim I live in Hudson,hit me up if you have any questions. Its pretty easy.
  02-11-2019, 10:12 PM #6
    bigdogtim
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,424

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Cool man yeah I will definitely need help so is yours running
  02-11-2019, 10:24 PM #7
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,215

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Just got it running this weekend,still have a few things to do to get to the water & waiting for the throttle cable.
  Yesterday, 11:30 AM #8
    bigdogtim
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,424

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Do you have any pictures
  Yesterday, 07:51 PM #9
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,215

    Re: 05 3D motor transplant

    Just in my thread....

    Link above.
