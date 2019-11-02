Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 05 3D motor transplant #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,424 05 3D motor transplant What motor should I put in here 787 carburetor it was a RFI piece of junk what about a 1100 Kawasaki lots of room in here Attached Images 20190210_125644.jpg (2.40 MB, 22 views)

20190210_125644.jpg (2.40 MB, 22 views) 20190211_135600.jpg (1.84 MB, 18 views)

20190211_135600.jpg (1.84 MB, 18 views) 20190211_135838.jpg (437.1 KB, 16 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,091 Re: 05 3D motor transplant 4 stroke turbo. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,913 Re: 05 3D motor transplant http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=484059 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,424 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Thanks Matt I will probably do this #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,215 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Tim I live in Hudson,hit me up if you have any questions. Its pretty easy. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,424 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Cool man yeah I will definitely need help so is yours running #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,215 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Just got it running this weekend,still have a few things to do to get to the water & waiting for the throttle cable. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,424 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Do you have any pictures #9 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,215 Re: 05 3D motor transplant Just in my thread....



