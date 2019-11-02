|
05 3D motor transplant
What motor should I put in here 787 carburetor it was a RFI piece of junk what about a 1100 Kawasaki lots of room in here
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Thanks Matt I will probably do this
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Tim I live in Hudson,hit me up if you have any questions. Its pretty easy.
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Cool man yeah I will definitely need help so is yours running
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Just got it running this weekend,still have a few things to do to get to the water & waiting for the throttle cable.
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Re: 05 3D motor transplant
Just in my thread....
Link above.
