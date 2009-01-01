 1995 Kawasaki X2
  Today, 06:04 PM
    Rod Peters
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    63
    Posts
    2,543

    1995 Kawasaki X2

    Hate to sell, 9/10 condition, 650cc, engine sound, mix gas, solas impeller, otherwise really clean, low hours, sat in storage for 15 years, and original, last year of the X2s, built. pm me with phone # will text pics. Serious inquiries, need to move asap, or now. Priced for fast sale $1600.00, Can u pick up? really hate the shipping scene but?
  Today, 06:16 PM
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    42
    Posts
    763

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    Interested. PM sent.
