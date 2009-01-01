Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bad Rectifier?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Outside US Posts 5 Bad Rectifier?? Hey guys



I have a 94 Seadoo XP.

Having problems in the water above 4000rpm - 5000rpm starts to bog and surges on WOT and does not climb any higher.

Out of water have set idle to 3100 and when on WOT revs only to 4000rpm and bangs and pops.

Is this due to a bad Rectifier?

If I unhook the red wire should my revs climb above 4000 out of water if the rectifier is the problem? IE should I be able to test without taking it on the water?



Have drained fuel, put new fuel in, cleaned the exterior fuel filter which was actually all good. Doesn't have grey fuel lines and have put some fuel set in the fuel also.

Not a rect issue.

Time for a carb rebuild



