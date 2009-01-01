 Bad Rectifier??
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Bad Rectifier??

  1. Today, 05:39 PM #1
    Bensav21
    Bensav21 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2018
    Location
    Outside US
    Posts
    5

    Bad Rectifier??

    Hey guys

    I have a 94 Seadoo XP.
    Having problems in the water above 4000rpm - 5000rpm starts to bog and surges on WOT and does not climb any higher.
    Out of water have set idle to 3100 and when on WOT revs only to 4000rpm and bangs and pops.
    Is this due to a bad Rectifier?
    If I unhook the red wire should my revs climb above 4000 out of water if the rectifier is the problem? IE should I be able to test without taking it on the water?

    Have drained fuel, put new fuel in, cleaned the exterior fuel filter which was actually all good. Doesn't have grey fuel lines and have put some fuel set in the fuel also.
    Thanks heaps
    Last edited by Bensav21; Today at 05:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:08 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,073

    Re: Bad Rectifier??

    Not a rect issue.

    Time for a carb rebuild
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 