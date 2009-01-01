 Reverse bucket switch question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:29 PM #1
    cheapomike
    cheapomike is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    VA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    8

    Reverse bucket switch question

    '98 stx 900. I have a kawi service manual but nothing about the reverse switch in it. It is the cause for my trim motor not turning up so my question is what does it do. Does it cut off connection between all the trim control wires or does it force the trim motor into level position or...? Im thinking of just bypassing it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:09 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,073

    Re: Reverse bucket switch question

    There is no switch for the reverse... and no trim
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:10 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 