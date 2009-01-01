|
|
-
Reverse bucket switch question
'98 stx 900. I have a kawi service manual but nothing about the reverse switch in it. It is the cause for my trim motor not turning up so my question is what does it do. Does it cut off connection between all the trim control wires or does it force the trim motor into level position or...? Im thinking of just bypassing it.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Reverse bucket switch question
There is no switch for the reverse... and no trim
Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:10 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules