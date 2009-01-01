Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Reverse bucket switch question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Age 34 Posts 8 Reverse bucket switch question '98 stx 900. I have a kawi service manual but nothing about the reverse switch in it. It is the cause for my trim motor not turning up so my question is what does it do. Does it cut off connection between all the trim control wires or does it force the trim motor into level position or...? Im thinking of just bypassing it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,073 Re: Reverse bucket switch question There is no switch for the reverse... and no trim Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:10 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules