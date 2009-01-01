 X-2 Parts
Thread: X-2 Parts

  Today, 11:58 AM #1
    blasterdude
    blasterdude is offline
    Resident Guru blasterdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,041

    Lightbulb X-2 Parts

    Used Jetdynamics ride plate $125

    Damaged Mariner 650 Head $40

    New straight purple bypass fittings $5 each

    Used purple bilge outlet faded $5

    Used bars one set of Renthal and the others I believe are UMI $40 each

    New RAD DUDES bilge bracket, holes do not line up with my rule bilge baskets $20

    All prices are shipped to the lower 48 with paypal fees included.

    x2parts.jpegmariner60damaged head.jpeg
    Last edited by blasterdude; Today at 12:00 PM.
  Today, 12:16 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,855

    Re: X-2 Parts

    Pm sent

  Today, 01:10 PM #3
    blasterdude
    blasterdude is offline
    Resident Guru blasterdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,041

    Re: X-2 Parts

    Bilge bracket and both straight purple bypass fittings sold!
