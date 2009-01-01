Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X-2 Parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2007 Location The Region, Indiana Age 34 Posts 1,041 X-2 Parts Used Jetdynamics ride plate $125



Damaged Mariner 650 Head $40



New straight purple bypass fittings $5 each



Used purple bilge outlet faded $5



Used bars one set of Renthal and the others I believe are UMI $40 each



New RAD DUDES bilge bracket, holes do not line up with my rule bilge baskets $20



All prices are shipped to the lower 48 with paypal fees included.



Pm sent

