Thread: X-2 Parts

Resident Guru
X-2 Parts
Used Jetdynamics ride plate $125
Damaged Mariner 650 Head $40
New straight purple bypass fittings $5 each
Used purple bilge outlet faded $5
Used bars one set of Renthal and the others I believe are UMI $40 each
New RAD DUDES bilge bracket, holes do not line up with my rule bilge baskets $20
All prices are shipped to the lower 48 with paypal fees included.
x2parts.jpegmariner60damaged head.jpeg
Re: X-2 Parts
Bilge bracket and both straight purple bypass fittings sold!
