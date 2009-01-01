 Coffman's 440/550 Full Pipe Setup
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:33 AM #1
    blasterdude
    blasterdude is offline
    Resident Guru blasterdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,041

    Lightbulb Coffman's 440/550 Full Pipe Setup

    I have a Coffman's full pipe, exhaust manifold, and water box. $375 shipped to the lower 48 paypal fees included.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by blasterdude; Today at 11:37 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:28 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,354

    Re: Coffman's 440/550 Full Pipe Setup

    So homie did not purchase ? Wow , this is a good reed pipe , tons of power
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. yungtaco

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 