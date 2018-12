Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need JS400 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 107 Need JS400 parts I have a 76 js400. Iím looking to build it up. I only have the remains of an Ebox and the 2 buttons in the tray. The motor is a brick. Itís locked up and rusted beyond belief. It didnít come with a pump so thatís why Iím not going orinigal. But does anyone have any 400 specific parts available? Iíd like to build a sleeper ski but still use the start stop buttons in the tray. Anyone have extra 400 parts? I just need any and every lead I can on this old stuff

1984 Js550 ďSpare skiĒ- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 ďBansheeĒ- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

1989 Js550 surf build (in progress



