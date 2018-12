Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Set of braces for 300-440-550 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,301 Set of braces for 300-440-550 Set of braces and a new bow bushing for 440-550 Jet skis, the side braces are genuine Jettrim, the nose brace is not, it took a lot of work to get the nose brace looking this good, these have been wetsanded and polished to a mirror finish then clearcoated , they are not perfect and are not priced as such, open to trades for 650 stainless impellers and 750 big pin pistons . Price is $120 shipped Conus

















Attached Images braces.jpg (55.7 KB, 17 views)

