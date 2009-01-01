|
2002 F-12X & 2006 R-12X on double trailer
Hey guys I'm selling a set of Aquatrax 2002 F-12X with 230 hours & 2006 R12X with 180 hours on a 2007(ish) Shoreland'r double trailer. Trailer has new tires and bearings. Everything in good shape and watercraft run great. Both ECUs were replaced about a year ago. Oil and spark plugs changed last month. OEM plugs and oil filters used. New OEM air filter in R-12X and aftermarket intake on the F-12x. New ODI grips on both.
Titles in hand for everything. They HAVE been used in saltwater but always flushed and washed upon returning home and engines/turbos/WGAs sprayed with CRC 6-56 before and after outings. Always garaged since I've owned them.
Only reason I'm selling is to buy a fishing boat.
PM me with any questions.
Located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
$7500 for everything.
IMG_3302.jpgIMG_3303.jpgIMG_2261.JPGIMG_2262.JPGIMG_3304.jpgIMG_3306.jpg
