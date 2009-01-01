 2002 F-12X & 2006 R-12X on double trailer
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:20 AM #1
    dross99_si
    dross99_si is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    40

    2002 F-12X & 2006 R-12X on double trailer

    Hey guys I'm selling a set of Aquatrax 2002 F-12X with 230 hours & 2006 R12X with 180 hours on a 2007(ish) Shoreland'r double trailer. Trailer has new tires and bearings. Everything in good shape and watercraft run great. Both ECUs were replaced about a year ago. Oil and spark plugs changed last month. OEM plugs and oil filters used. New OEM air filter in R-12X and aftermarket intake on the F-12x. New ODI grips on both.
    Titles in hand for everything. They HAVE been used in saltwater but always flushed and washed upon returning home and engines/turbos/WGAs sprayed with CRC 6-56 before and after outings. Always garaged since I've owned them.
    Only reason I'm selling is to buy a fishing boat.
    PM me with any questions.
    Located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
    $7500 for everything.
    IMG_3302.jpgIMG_3303.jpgIMG_2261.JPGIMG_2262.JPGIMG_3304.jpgIMG_3306.jpg
    Last edited by dross99_si; Today at 09:22 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:41 AM #2
    dross99_si
    dross99_si is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    40

    Re: 2002 F-12X & 2006 R-12X on double trailer

    IMG_3305.jpgIMG_7776.PNGIMG_7777.PNGIMG_7778.PNGIMG_7779.PNGIMG_7780.PNG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 