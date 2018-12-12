 R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR
  Today, 08:16 AM #1
    bryanmilio
    Join Date Mar 2009
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    682

    R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR

    Anyone ever use one of these? Screenshot_20181211-130210.jpeg

  Today, 10:52 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,219

    Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR

    Nice find! Should work well.
  Today, 11:04 AM #3
    bryanmilio
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    682

    Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR

    Yeah never seen one before...too bad I sold my xir years ago!

  Today, 11:07 AM #4
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,219

    Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR

    Are you selling this? I'm interested
