Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 682 R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR Anyone ever use one of these? Screenshot_20181211-130210.jpeg



Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk 96 sxi

88 650 sx

87 x2 #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,219 Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR Nice find! Should work well. #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location connecticut Age 34 Posts 682 Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR Yeah never seen one before...too bad I sold my xir years ago!



Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk 96 sxi

88 650 sx

87 x2 #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,219 Re: R&D Billet Steering 750 XIR Are you selling this? I'm interested Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules