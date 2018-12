Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bionic racing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2018 Location The Garage Posts 14 Bionic racing Great seller!





Ordered a few parts, sent me the tracking number as well. Received them in a very timely manner.



Parts were as described, if not better. Also safely packaged!





Thanks again! 88 ​ X2: Mostly stock

86 550: Mostly stock

78 440: Mostly not stock #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,348 Re: Bionic racing Your welcome , thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules