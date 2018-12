Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650Sx Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 8 650Sx Pipe Bored over winter and thinking about purchasing a pipe for a bone stock 1991 650sx motor.

Does any thing else have to be done to accommodate the pipe? Can I use the stock carb?



Thanks Guys Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) X2Kawi Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules