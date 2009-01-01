|
|
-
Kawasaki SC parts. Tons of stock parts
Sc parts that I have gathered over the last couple years.
Working ebox w. Mounting base $100
Seat hinges $10 needs painted
Green grab handles $20
Steering wheel assembly #1 good condition but not perfect. Some hardware but not all. The start/stop works $110
Steering wheel assembly #2 cracked and weathered, buttons work. No hardware included $75
Choke assembly w. Cable $40
Reverse handles $25
Throttle cables upper and lower (have 2) $100
Front hood latch $30
Battery straps $25
Fuel selectors $25
Steering surrounds 2 decent $75 1 weathered $50 I believe all have small cracks
Driveshafts 2 w. Bearing $60 1 without $40
Ride plate with gate/nozzles $100
Ride plate with gate no nozzles $75
650 motor mounts $10 a pop
650 pump clean w. 13/18 solas (PO loaded cone with grease heavily most is cleaned out ) $175
Im sure I have other stuff laying around. Ill get pics of whatever you want.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- BigWaveChuck,
- colt53
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules