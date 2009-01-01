Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SC parts. Tons of stock parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 33 Posts 309 Kawasaki SC parts. Tons of stock parts Sc parts that I have gathered over the last couple years.





Working ebox w. Mounting base $100





Seat hinges $10 needs painted





Green grab handles $20





Steering wheel assembly #1 good condition but not perfect. Some hardware but not all. The start/stop works $110





Steering wheel assembly #2 cracked and weathered, buttons work. No hardware included $75





Choke assembly w. Cable $40





Reverse handles $25





Throttle cables upper and lower (have 2) $100





Front hood latch $30





Battery straps $25





Fuel selectors $25





Steering surrounds 2 decent $75 1 weathered $50 I believe all have small cracks





Driveshafts 2 w. Bearing $60 1 without $40





Ride plate with gate/nozzles $100





Ride plate with gate no nozzles $75





650 motor mounts $10 a pop





650 pump clean w. 13/18 solas (PO loaded cone with grease heavily most is cleaned out ) $175





