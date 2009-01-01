|
|
-
LX650 - wave jammer
Have a complete drop out from a lx650. Electronics, motor, carb (needs rebuilt and intake missing studs), and most of all the cradle. Motor is in good shape and had perfect compression. I had it started with a shot of fuel down the carb before I pulled it.
i also have a jammer hull w. No title. Its not bad but needs a little glass work on the rear. Nothing terrible but it does leak a little. Just too many projects going right now and could use the $$$
$500 obo for everything and Im located 30 mins east of Cleveland Ohio.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules