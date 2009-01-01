Have a complete drop out from a lx650. Electronics, motor, carb (needs rebuilt and intake missing studs), and most of all the cradle. Motor is in good shape and had perfect compression. I had it started with a shot of fuel down the carb before I pulled it.

i also have a jammer hull w. No title. Its not bad but needs a little glass work on the rear. Nothing terrible but it does leak a little. Just too many projects going right now and could use the $$$

$500 obo for everything and Im located 30 mins east of Cleveland Ohio.