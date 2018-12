Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PJS/Laserjet Thunderjet $200 -- Southern Utah #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 26 Posts 1,601 PJS/Laserjet Thunderjet $200 -- Southern Utah havent touched it in 2 years of owning it.



top and bottom decks are separating badly at the rear, whole thing needs heatgunned and chiseled into separate decks.



Hood has some damage, nothing glassing cant fix.



Also has the bad 1992 bullkhead.



No paperwork.



ZIP is 84780.



PART_1484233928523_0112170809b.jpgPART_1484233921448_0112170809a.jpgPART_1484233911984_0112170809.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Littleton,CO Posts 655 Re: PJS/Laserjet Thunderjet $200 -- Southern Utah PM’d you Vintage 550 for the fun of it.



Roundnose SJ #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,658 Blog Entries 1 Re: PJS/Laserjet Thunderjet $200 -- Southern Utah Is that the handle pole for it? "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #4 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 26 Posts 1,601 Re: PJS/Laserjet Thunderjet $200 -- Southern Utah Originally Posted by Bruce in SB Originally Posted by Is that the handle pole for it?

this hull has been the ***** of southern cali and havasu it seems 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

