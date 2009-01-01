Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '98 kawasaki trim motor only turns down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Age 34 Posts 7 '98 kawasaki trim motor only turns down It's a '98 stx 900. The trim system has been accessed with all the components laying plugged in in the bow area. When I attach the wires from the motor to a 12v source it works and if I reverse it it works in the opposite direction. When connected to the trim system only the down switch activates the trim motor. I have unplugged the angle sensor and same thing. I have tried another untested controller same thing. I have continuity from bl/w and g/w when up switch is pressed. What else could it be? It is possible that both controllers had the same prob if prob lies there. Hopefully someone will respond with "turn down for what". Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

