1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right
Hi guys!
New here and to the world of pwc.
I own a 94 Seadoo XP.
I am having problems with my ski, upto half throttle is fine then from there to full throttle does not rev anymore. Stays below 5000rpm. And bogs/surges between 4 and 5k with throttle wide open. I think full throttle is meant to be 7000rpm??
The previous owner said he had carbs rebuilt about 6 hours ago and was using premix of 32:1.
First day I got the ski it was running well, then I was using 40:1 premix and since then has been running poorly.
Could this be due to needing to still be 32:1 or clogged carbs?
I have just purchased some fuel set, hopefully this will clean the fuel system.
Should I strip/clean carbs and or rebuild?
Any info would be much appreciated!
TIA.
Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right
Forgot to mention that I purchased a month ago and have taken it out 4 times since. I have also drained the fuel, replaced with new premix fuel and replaced the fouled spark plugs.
Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right
Was there any water inside the fuel filter bowl. Did you replace the o-ring?
Does it smell like gasoline when you lift the seat off?
What is the pop-off, what size are the seats, and which spring is inside
the carb?
Bill M.
Perhaps the previous owner can help?
Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right
Hi Bill
I have not looked at anything/replaced anything as I am not really sure where to start other thern drain fuel and change plugs.
It did kind of smell like fuel when I lifted the seat off...
Cheers
