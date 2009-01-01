 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right
  Today, 07:57 PM #1
    Bensav21
    1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right

    Hi guys!
    New here and to the world of pwc.
    I own a 94 Seadoo XP.

    I am having problems with my ski, upto half throttle is fine then from there to full throttle does not rev anymore. Stays below 5000rpm. And bogs/surges between 4 and 5k with throttle wide open. I think full throttle is meant to be 7000rpm??

    The previous owner said he had carbs rebuilt about 6 hours ago and was using premix of 32:1.

    First day I got the ski it was running well, then I was using 40:1 premix and since then has been running poorly.

    Could this be due to needing to still be 32:1 or clogged carbs?

    I have just purchased some fuel set, hopefully this will clean the fuel system.

    Should I strip/clean carbs and or rebuild?

    Any info would be much appreciated!

    TIA.
  Today, 08:13 PM #2
    Bensav21
    Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right

    Forgot to mention that I purchased a month ago and have taken it out 4 times since. I have also drained the fuel, replaced with new premix fuel and replaced the fouled spark plugs.
  Today, 09:02 PM #3
    wmazz
    Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right

    Was there any water inside the fuel filter bowl. Did you replace the o-ring?

    Does it smell like gasoline when you lift the seat off?

    What is the pop-off, what size are the seats, and which spring is inside
    the carb?


    Bill M.

    Perhaps the previous owner can help?
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:09 PM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 09:15 PM #4
    Bensav21
    Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right

    Hi Bill

    I have not looked at anything/replaced anything as I am not really sure where to start other thern drain fuel and change plugs.

    It did kind of smell like fuel when I lifted the seat off...

    Cheers
