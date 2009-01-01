Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Outside US Posts 3 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right Hi guys!

New here and to the world of pwc.

I own a 94 Seadoo XP.



I am having problems with my ski, upto half throttle is fine then from there to full throttle does not rev anymore. Stays below 5000rpm. And bogs/surges between 4 and 5k with throttle wide open. I think full throttle is meant to be 7000rpm??



The previous owner said he had carbs rebuilt about 6 hours ago and was using premix of 32:1.



First day I got the ski it was running well, then I was using 40:1 premix and since then has been running poorly.



Could this be due to needing to still be 32:1 or clogged carbs?



I have just purchased some fuel set, hopefully this will clean the fuel system.



Should I strip/clean carbs and or rebuild?



Any info would be much appreciated!



TIA. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Outside US Posts 3 Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right Forgot to mention that I purchased a month ago and have taken it out 4 times since. I have also drained the fuel, replaced with new premix fuel and replaced the fouled spark plugs. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 58 Posts 2,560 Blog Entries 6 Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right Was there any water inside the fuel filter bowl. Did you replace the o-ring?



Does it smell like gasoline when you lift the seat off?



What is the pop-off, what size are the seats, and which spring is inside

the carb?





Bill M.



Perhaps the previous owner can help? Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:09 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Outside US Posts 3 Re: 1994 Seadoo XP Not Running Right Hi Bill



I have not looked at anything/replaced anything as I am not really sure where to start other thern drain fuel and change plugs.



It did kind of smell like fuel when I lifted the seat off...



