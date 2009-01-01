Selling a 2010 Yamaha superjet with mods

Super fast ski leaps out of the water with a crack of the throttle

Ski was wrapped in matte black vinyl has some nicks in wrap

Ski has aftermarket Factory Bpipe Exhaust setup,

riva straight bars and new odi lock-on style grips

Billet finger throttle

Ada Racing Billet aftermarket head girdle kit with 180 compression

The carbs were drilled out and T handles for 38mm mikuni carbs install,

Riva adapters and air filters

Riva extended race ride plate and Riva scoop grate,

After market Solas Stainless impeller

Bilge kit setup installed



Freshly install Aluminum pump shoe

