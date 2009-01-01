|
2010 Yamaha Super-jet stand-up 701 bpipe Jetski
Selling a 2010 Yamaha superjet with mods
Super fast ski leaps out of the water with a crack of the throttle
Ski was wrapped in matte black vinyl has some nicks in wrap
Ski has aftermarket Factory Bpipe Exhaust setup,
riva straight bars and new odi lock-on style grips
Billet finger throttle
Ada Racing Billet aftermarket head girdle kit with 180 compression
The carbs were drilled out and T handles for 38mm mikuni carbs install,
Riva adapters and air filters
Riva extended race ride plate and Riva scoop grate,
After market Solas Stainless impeller
Bilge kit setup installed
Freshly install Aluminum pump shoe
5500
