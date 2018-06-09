 kawasaki 1500 f watercross of texas scoop grate
  Today, 03:15 PM
    extreemthrottle
    extreemthrottle is offline
    PWCToday Guru extreemthrottle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    palm beach county, fl.
    Posts
    383

    kawasaki 1500 f watercross of texas scoop grate

    225 shipped conus!
    brand new
    i have 2 available for this price.
    please pm me if you want one or both. or email is fine also


    IMG_20180609_160106 - Copy.jpg
    Last edited by extreemthrottle; Today at 03:15 PM.
    providing new and used parts & service to the pwc community for over 10 years.
    check out our feedback and buy with confidence!

    PLEASE check out our facebook page and like us for updates and specials!
    http://www.facebook.com/pages/Extree...50813671626944

    We carry ADA, Blowsion, Solas, Protec, R&D,Thrust, Watercross of texas, RHAAS Products and more!

    WE OFFER FULL MACHINE SHOP SERVICES!
    please pm us with your needs or email at extreemthrottle@yahoo.com.

    www.extreemthrottle.com
