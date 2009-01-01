Hello Everyone. Still Bill here from Gainesville, FL.I have this old Kawasaki Jetski engine that has been in my garage for years. I want to sell it or part it out on eBay, but I have no idea what year or size it might be. Can anyone tell me what model, size or year, at least approximately? Also, no idea of condition - would it be better to try and sell whole, or should I part it out?Thanks!
Carnac says 1983 JS 550 engine, Carnac has spoken.
