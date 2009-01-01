Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Please ID this engine? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Florida Age 57 Posts 1 Please ID this engine? Hello Everyone. Still Bill here from Gainesville, FL.I have this old Kawasaki Jetski engine that has been in my garage for years. I want to sell it or part it out on eBay, but I have no idea what year or size it might be. Can anyone tell me what model, size or year, at least approximately? Also, no idea of condition - would it be better to try and sell whole, or should I part it out?Thanks! Last edited by StillBill; Today at 01:55 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,290 Re: Please ID this engine? Carnac says 1983 JS 550 engine, Carnac has spoken. Attached Images carnac.jpg (13.3 KB, 0 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 01:56 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules