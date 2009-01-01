 Please ID this engine?
  Today, 01:52 PM
    StillBill
    Please ID this engine?

    Hello Everyone. Still Bill here from Gainesville, FL.I have this old Kawasaki Jetski engine that has been in my garage for years. I want to sell it or part it out on eBay, but I have no idea what year or size it might be. Can anyone tell me what model, size or year, at least approximately? Also, no idea of condition - would it be better to try and sell whole, or should I part it out?Thanks!
    Last edited by StillBill; Today at 01:55 PM.
  Today, 01:55 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Please ID this engine?

    Carnac says 1983 JS 550 engine, Carnac has spoken.
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 01:56 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 