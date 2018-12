Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 550sx parts Ocean pro/Cauffman STUFF WILL GO QUICK #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Michigan Posts 3 Kawasaki 550sx parts Ocean pro/Cauffman STUFF WILL GO QUICK Hello everyone I have some aftermarket parts available for a js550 build great for performance modifications to your ski!

-Ocean pro steering nozzle and reduction dl120

-ocean pro ride plate

-cauffman’s exhaust half pipe

-stock working electrical box

-cauffman aftermarket water box

-mikuni keihin 38mm CDK 11(Roman numeral 2) with k&n filter and reed intake manifold

