I have a '98 stx 900. I have taken all the trim components out from the housing so the motor, controller, angle indicator all sit outside the housing now. With the main motor running only the down switch will start the trim motor, up switch does nothing regardless of where I place the angle indicator. Angle indicator works fine if I move to lowest position it stop the motor from turning when the dowswitch is pushed. Also removed angle indicator and it did the same thing, down switch moves the motor, up switch does nothing. Checked it with a multimeter 12v down nothing up. Checked the b/w wire against g/w wire (up from harness) I have continuety when they are pushed from switch. What else could it be?

I've already tried another controller also. Same thing.

I have a service manual and it states that the majority of probs are in the ignitor. But it looks like the trim switch goes to the reverse handle then to trim controller. Is that correct?

