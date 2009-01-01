|
62T/62T Engine, Riva Red pipe, R&D Flame Arrestor
I have a full Yamaha 62T/62T setup with carbs, intake, electronics, flywheel, engine, starter and stator. It has 150/150 compression, and it passed a spark test. You can text me, and I'll send you the video of the spark test, and the compression test $700 plus shipping. I have a riva red pipe off of a waveraider, I'm asking $300 obo plus shipping. Lastly, I have a R&D Pro Flow Power Plenum that is missing two cover nuts, but is fully functional, and can be used. I'm asking $40 plus shipping. My phone number is 7742003738 you can call or text me
Full engine: $700 plus shipping
Raider Riva Red Pipe: $300 plus shipping
R&D Pro Flow Power Plenum: $40 Plus Shipping
Call or Text me at 7742003738
