|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
XL 760 Carb Rebuild.
I've recently had some fuel problems with the carbs on my '99 Waverunner XL 760. About a Month ago I had an issue with revving high when I released the throttle. No I have an issue with no fuel getting into Carb. I was therefore going to get the repair kits and try and attempt this myself.
I have limited mechanical skills, so was asking, how easy is this? Is it something a notice can do? Or am I best getting someone with knowledge to do it?
What I don't want to do is make anything worse and more expensive in the long run...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules