Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for Js550 pipes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 97 Looking for Js550 pipes Interested in finding some piston port pipes for a few projects I have. I’d like a Coffman climax, pjs full pipe, team butches, WestCoast, mariner or even a factory pipe. Mostly a fan of half pipes. Just let me know what’s available and for how much

1984 Js550 “Spare ski”- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 “Banshee”- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

1989 Js550 surf build (in progress



This is available for $100.00 shipped http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=484741

